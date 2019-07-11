New Fallbrook High head football coach resigns

FALLBROOK – According to an email sent by Fallbrook High School's new head football coach, Jim Fisher, the coach said he will be resigning his position effective immediately.

"I apologize I am so late sending this out and wish I could talk to each of you in person, but this is the best I can do with the timing," Fisher wrote in an email passed along to the Village News on Thursday, July 4. "It is with an extremely heavy heart that I have decided to resign from my position as head football coach at Fallbrook."

The Village News has reached out to Fallbrook athletic director Patrick Walker and assistant principal Tony Morrow but has not yet heard back.

Fisher was offered the position March 12 and began with the spring practice and recruiting Fallbrook students March 18.

"It's a big hire," Fallbrook athletic director Patrick Walker said in an interview with the Village News after Fisher's hiring. "This is up there with the best."

Fisher said the decision to leave his position has to do with a job his wife, Kristi Gannon, a former San Pasqual High and Michigan field hockey great, was offered at the University of Michigan, the couple's alma mater. Fisher was on the University of Michigan's football team for five years.

"... While she was there, was offered the job she walked away from 10+ years ago when we decided to start our family in Oregon, where I was coaching football for the Oregon Ducks," Fisher wrote. "While it has been an extremely difficult decision, we have decided to accept the offer. Our family is moving to Ann Arbor, MI shortly to allow her the opportunity to continue pursuing her dream, now that all of our kids will be in school. It was my decision to follow my family now versus wait until after the season, and for that I apologize most."

Fisher expressed an interest in finding a replacement head coach.

"I will be in the North County area until July 12 and plan to do everything I can to help find a long-term replacement as quickly as possible, then help them get prepared for the season ahead," Fisher wrote in the email. "I am grateful for the opportunity to have been a part of the Fallbrook Warrior Family, and appreciate all of your help over the past several months."

New Fallbrook Union High School District Superintendent Ilsa Garza-Gonzalez said she was working with Walker to “continue continuity” within the football program.

Joe Naiman contributed to this report.

