Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By Village News Staff 

Residents report driver who hit Fallbrook fire hydrant left scene

 
Last updated 7/18/2019 at 11:38am

Courtesy of Jenny Bernier

Water shoots out from a broken fire hydrant on Wednesday, July 17 at the corner of McDonald and Palomino roads.

FALLBROOK - Residents reported flooding at nearby homes after someone reportedly hit a fire hydrant around 9:45 p.m. Wednesday, July 17, and left the scene near the corner of Palomino and McDonald Roads in Fallbrook.

The broken hydrant sent thousands of gallons of water into the air and allegedly into the homes of a few nearby houses.

"I believe there were at least three homes damaged," said Jenny Bernier. "I feel so bad for these homeowners."

No further information was available. The Village News is attempting to confirm reports with law enforcement.

Courtesy of Jenny Bernier

A firefighter talks with a homeowner as water shoots out from a broken fire hydrant on Wednesday, July 17 at the corner of McDonald and Palomino roads.

 
