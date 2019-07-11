Retired colonel named president of Warrior Foundation Freedom Station

SAN DIEGO – Warrior Foundation Freedom Station, a San Diego-based nonprofit organization serving injured servicemen and women, has named retired U.S. Marine Corps Col. Greg Martin as president of the foundation.

Martin is a highly decorated veteran who served the nation for 29 years in numerous high-profile assignments, including a deployment to Baghdad, Iraq, as the director of operations at Combined Joint Forces Land Component Command – Operation Inherent Resolve.

In his new role, Martin will oversee strategic direction, operations and programs to ensure that Warrior Foundation Freedom Station remains the leading force in assisting, honoring and supporting the men and women who bravely served our country.

"I am honored to take the helm of an organization that has made an extraordinary impact on the lives of thousands of San Diego's warriors," Martin said. "The sense of mission in the military is difficult to replicate, but after retiring from the Marine Corps, I have found an equally worthwhile mission to serve our nation's heroes and ensure we leave no man or woman behind. Nearly three decades in uniform have blessed me with a real-world understanding of our service members – what drives them, how they overcome challenges, and the support systems they need to thrive. I look forward to contributing my time, energy and expertise toward the well-being of both active duty and medically retired military personnel."

"After 15 years of incredible growth and success, we want to ensure that the foundation is positioned to serve our warriors well into the future," Sandy Lehmkuhler, founder of Warrior Foundation Freedom Station, said. "The appointment of Col. Martin was a choice made by both the head and the heart. We selected a leader who has been side by side with our warriors, in the same boots, on the same battlefields. As a leader and mentor to thousands of service members, he has shown incredible commitment and care to our troops. Our board could not be more confident that Col. Martin is the right person to lead Warrior Foundation Freedom Station forward for many years to come."

Martin entered the Marine Corps in 1990 after graduating from San Diego State University. He was assigned to 5th Battalion, 11th Marine Regiment at Twenty-nine Palms, California where he served as fire direction officer, artillery liaison officer and battery executive officer. He commanded the Marine Security Company at Presidential Retreat, Camp David from 1996-1998. In 1999, he graduated from the Marine Corps Amphibious Warfare School with honors and reported to Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, where he served with 2nd Battalion, 10th Marine Regiment and 1st Battalion, 10th Marines.

In 2005, he was promoted to lieutenant colonel and served as fire support division head and chief fire support instructor at Expeditionary Warfare Training Group Pacific in Coronado. He took command of Wounded Warrior Battalion West at U.S. Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton from 2008-2011 before serving in a joint assignment as the policy chief at U.S. Forces Korea, Combined Forces Command and United Nations Command in Seoul, Korea, from 2012 to 2014. Martin returned to Camp Pendleton and served as the inspector general, assistant chief of staff, operations, plans, and training and director of safety for Marine Corps Installations West and Camp Pendleton. He deployed to Iraq for Operation Inherent Resolve from 2016-2017. Martin retired in April 2019.

Martin holds master's degrees from the U.S. Marine Corps Command and Staff College and the United States Army War College. He is currently a student in the Masters of Executive Leadership Program at the University of San Diego. His personal decorations include the Defense Superior Service Medal, the Defense Meritorious Service Medal, the Meritorious Service Medal with two gold stars, the Navy-Marine Corps Commendation Medal with one gold star, the Presidential Service Badge and the Navy-Marine Corps Expert Parachutist Insignia.

To learn more, visit http://www.warriorfoundation.org.