Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Scarecrow workshops start in August

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 7/15/2019 at 9:59am

Last year's scarecrows include this train conductor.

FALLBROOK – Fallbrook Scarecrow Days is celebrating its eighth year this October. Preparations have been a year-long campaign with Fallbrook Chamber of Commerce ScareCREW volunteers planning, designing and building scarecrows to offer more opportunity and variety to merchants and families. For those who choose to design a scarecrow, more workshop dates are available this year.

Scarecrows will be available for rent including Harry Potter.

Workshops starting in August will be held at 300 Brandon St. in Fallbrook. The dates are Aug. 1, 8, 15, 17, 22, 29 and 31 and Sept. 5, 12, 14, 19, 21 and 26. To make an appointment, forms can be obtained at Fallbrook Chamber Of Commerce or downloaded at http://www.fallbrookchamberofcommerce.org./autumn. This form includes the cost of designing a scarecrow. For more information or questions, email fallbrookscarecrows@gmail.com.

Participants can consider one of these exciting categories for Scarecrow competition: Reduce, Reuse, Recycle; Mechanical/technical; Funniest/humor; Promoting Business; Wow Factor; Artistic Factor; Pop Culture and Kids. If not competing, they can choose an original design.

The ScareCREW is available to help with building, touch ups, revamping, creating or whatever their scarecrow needs.

Fallbrook Scarecrow Days are Oct. 1-31.

Submitted by BJ Maus, ScareCREW

 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2019 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2019