Scarecrow workshops start in August

FALLBROOK – Fallbrook Scarecrow Days is celebrating its eighth year this October. Preparations have been a year-long campaign with Fallbrook Chamber of Commerce ScareCREW volunteers planning, designing and building scarecrows to offer more opportunity and variety to merchants and families. For those who choose to design a scarecrow, more workshop dates are available this year.

Scarecrows will be available for rent including Harry Potter.

Workshops starting in August will be held at 300 Brandon St. in Fallbrook. The dates are Aug. 1, 8, 15, 17, 22, 29 and 31 and Sept. 5, 12, 14, 19, 21 and 26. To make an appointment, forms can be obtained at Fallbrook Chamber Of Commerce or downloaded at http://www.fallbrookchamberofcommerce.org./autumn. This form includes the cost of designing a scarecrow. For more information or questions, email fallbrookscarecrows@gmail.com.

Participants can consider one of these exciting categories for Scarecrow competition: Reduce, Reuse, Recycle; Mechanical/technical; Funniest/humor; Promoting Business; Wow Factor; Artistic Factor; Pop Culture and Kids. If not competing, they can choose an original design.

The ScareCREW is available to help with building, touch ups, revamping, creating or whatever their scarecrow needs.

Fallbrook Scarecrow Days are Oct. 1-31.

