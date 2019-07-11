Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Sheriff's Department forms Homeless Assistance Resource Team

 
Last updated 7/15/2019 at 9:57am



SAN DIEGO – The San Diego County Sheriff's Department is committed to community outreach and public safety. Sheriff's Deputies have been collaborating with their community partners to provide outreach to the homeless populations in the areas they serve.

In order to provide additional support to this endeavor, the Sheriff's Department has assigned a team of deputies to work exclusively and in cooperation with county governmental and non-governmental organizations on homeless outreach and services throughout unincorporated areas of the county.

This Homeless Assistance Resource Team (HART) began operations on June 10 and is assigned full-time to this effort. These deputies will expand law enforcement systems and practices already in place by facilitating services to the homeless population, including medical and psychiatric wellness, food and shelter, identification and documentation needs and any public benefits access.

This pilot project will identify the best ways to help the county's homeless population and improve the quality of life for the citizens served by the Sheriff's Department.

Submitted by San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

 
