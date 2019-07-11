Heartfelt gratitude from the McInerny Family

With hundreds to thank and only a small space to do so, please forgive us if this feels incomplete, because it will. A few paragraphs don’t even begin to scratch the surface of our gratitude.

First and foremost, thank you to the North County Fire personnel who responded to our home, not understanding at first who the patient would be. Your response and professionalism were unsurpassed despite the pressure and personal concern you were experiencing.

Temecula Valley Hospital seamlessly continued the extensive life-saving measures already underway. There isn’t high enough praise for the emergency staff at TVH. Their compassionate care and accommodation of family and dozens of safety personnel that early morning was exceptional.

The immediate outreach from the Fallbrook Firefighters Association was, and still is, beyond our comprehension. FFA President Ryan Lewis understood it didn’t seem adequate to honor Stormy anywhere other than the station where his career began 32 years ago.

There was nothing customary about this request, yet the brotherhood banned together as they always do in times of need and made hard things happen.

Thank you to NCF Chief Stephen Abbott who gave the green light allowing Station 1 to transform into a memorial venue. To all of the neighboring agencies who covered stations for the district as the brotherhood said goodbye, we are forever grateful.

San Marcos Fire Captain Geoff Weaver joined the planning and implementation team and took over many of the ceremonial details, easing much of the organizational and logistical burdens. To all of the first responding agencies, local businesses, and community organizations who helped make the memorial service possible, thank you.

To each and every individual who sent a message, signed-up to provide a meal, donated services and performed daily check-ins on the family, we recognize you are angels watching over us.

The GoFundMe for the benefit of the California Fire Foundation will remain open. Every dollar donated provides emotional and financial assistance to families of fallen firefighters and the communities they protected. We are amazed by your incredible generosity and look forward to paying it forward in Stormy’s name.

The McInerny Family