Kudos to Marie Waldron

My son was experiencing a serious problem with an agency of the state government. He complied with all their requirements, filing the application, supplying the passport photo, etc. Their instructions are that it could take up to 90 days for the transfer of his massage license from Michigan to California. He waited and waited. Seven months. Telephone calls to them did no good at all. In the meantime, he could not work in his chosen profession, massage therapy.

I had sent a letter asking for intervention to the governor of California on April 26.

My friend Araxy Moosa told me to call our assemblywoman, Marie Waldron, because “she gets thing done.” In desperation I called and left a message at her office in Escondido. Within an hour, I had a return call. He in turn interviewed my son on the phone.

In less than 24 hours my son had his license!

I never got a reply from the governor.

Patricia Bodi