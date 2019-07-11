Re: 'Affordable Care Act – revisit ad absurdum' [Village News Miller Letter, 7/4/19]

We know the Department of Defense budget is huge. But where, exactly, does the money go? We have never been told, and if the department knows, they’re not telling. And Trump wants to put them in charge of our new space program.

“Despite being the taxpayers’ greatest investment – more than $700 billion a year – the Department of Defense has remained an organizational black box throughout its history. It’s repelled generations of official inquiries, the latest being an audit three decades in the making, mainly by scrambling its accounting into such a mess that it may never be untangled,” according to an article March 17, on Google, “The Pentagon’s Bottomless Money Pit.”

So yeah, why not run the rest of government like that.

Yes, California’s state economy gained from Trump’s tax cut for the wealthy: we happen to have quite a few of them. Unfortunately, that boon was provided as part of Trump’s trillion dollar tax cut over the next decade to the mega-corporations and family dynasties. So far, negligible trickle-down has been observed. There has been an uptick in construction of storehouses for treasure, though moths, rust and thieves continue to be a problem.

Yes, doctors are leaving the profession. They signed on to be healers, not to be paper shufflers or the administrators of batteries of paper shufflers. MediCare for All would take care of that problem. Note that instituting a change of this magnitude is not like flipping a switch, it will be introduced in stages, currently estimated over a four-year period.

John H. Terrell