Bonsall High School honors spring athletes

Athletes from Bonsall High School's spring sports had a post-season banquet May 29.

The tennis team honored Jeff Roback as the Most Valuable Player and Garret Murphy as the team's Most Improved Player while also recognizing Tanner Dugas and Connor Newton as all-league players and acknowledging Newton's role as team captain.

The track and field program gave Most Valuable Player awards to Austin Alanis and Paige Gartner, handed out the Most Athletic award to Wahaab Ademola, bestowed Most Improved distinction upon Beth White, provided Most Inspirational recognition to Gunnar Streich and Conrado Acevedo, and honored Alanis as the team captain.

The golf program selected Joe Contreras as the MVP, Anthony La Russa as the Most Improved recipient, and Teagan Daems for the Best Attitude honor while recognizing Contreras as the captain and honoring the all-league achievements of first-team members Contreras, Daems, and Joe Acevedo and second-team players La Russa and Mason Jopes.

"It's great to see so many kids achieving so much," said Bonsall athletic director Eric Hendy.

At one time the post-season banquets were in a single room for all sports. "Now we're spreading out into different rooms," Hendy said. "They're getting bigger and better each time."

Larger schools have separate banquets for each sport. "Maybe that will be in the cards sometime in the future, but fortunately we're still small enough to have everybody together," Hendy said.

All three programs shared dinner before the sports convened in different rooms for the awards presentations.

"I'm just appreciative of all the help that the coaches and the families do to honor the hard work," Hendy said.