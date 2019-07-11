Canett living out her rugby dreams

Fallbrook High graduate Kayla Canett poses with the World Rugby Sevens Series trophy after her USA Women's Rugby Eagles Sevens team won the gold medal at the series' final tournament in Biarritz, France last month. It marked the first time the Eagles had ever won a series tournament.

Kayla Canett, a 2016 graduate of Fallbrook High School, is doing exactly what she dreamed of – playing rugby at the highest level possible all over the world.

Just last month, she and her USA Women's Rugby Eagles Sevens teammates won the country's first ever tournament gold medal in World Rugby Sevens Series competition, defeating the reigning World Cup Champions, New Zealand, in Biarritz, France.

"To be on the team that won USA Women's Rugby's first cup final was just surreal," Canett said. "I think that it was important to us that after a record-setting year of finishes that we could top it off with a cup final win. It helps us mentally knowing that what we're doing is working and to just trust in our systems and each other.

"I think that us winning gold in France was just a culmination of all the hard work and time we've spent since September just working on improving in all facets of the game."

Canett is currently part of the USA Women's Rugby Sevens Residency Program in Chula Vista, which means she is spending a year away from Penn State, where she helped the Nittany Lions win a D1 National Championship in 2017.

"It's crazy when I spend a week at the center, I go back to school a better player, so I always look forward to the end of the school year when I get to spend the summer working with the team full time," Canett said. "Being able to learn from the girls every day is such a help to my development. Everyone there wants to be the best player they can be, but they also are more than willing to help you in whatever way you need. One of the biggest things that it helps me with is just consistently working on getting the little things correct."

Before heading to Penn State, Canett was a star in high school rugby, playing for Fallbrook Girls Rugby Club since she was 14 years old. Her experience as a basketball player (three years at Fallbrook High) and soccer (her senior year) translated into a dynamic skill set on the rugby pitch. Her use of space, great ball handling, and game recognition set her apart from many in the sport. She was a part of High School National Championship teams from 2013 to 2015 and in her senior season, the 2016 Fallbrook Girls Rugby team finished second in the nation.

Outside of the club, in 2015 she competed with USA Rugby's High School All-American Sevens and 15s teams, earning an MVP honor during the Vancouver Rugby Festival. She also competed for the USA Under-20 team.

In 2017, she earned a selection with the Women's Eagles 15s for Rugby World Cup 2017 Ireland where the USA finished fourth.

She made her senior international debut with the Eagles Sevens at the Dubai Sevens 2016, she was a consistent member of the team during the second half of the World Rugby Sevens Series tournaments this year.

"I wasn't with the team for the first half of the season due to being at Penn State University, but I trained with them for a week in October and December then also during my spring break," Canett said. "I then went to the Japan tour and was able to come full time once school ended. When I first worked with the team in October it was pretty different for me since I hadn't yet fully worked with Chris Brown (USA Women's Rugby Sevens head coach). Those three weeks that I spent working with them were mainly to get me caught up to the new systems and just working with the girls."

"One of my favorite parts of being back is just the chemistry we all have with each other, it feels different than before. We all care so much for each other, we're best friends, and we work for each other on the field. I think that's a true testament to the work we've all put in to become better people and teammates."

This season, the Eagles were 26-10 with a losing record against England (1-2) and New Zealand (2-5). They were 23-3 against the rest of the world, 1-1 with Canada, 2-1 with Spain, 3-1 with Australia, and were undefeated against China, France, Russia, Ireland, and Fiji.

Being a full-time rugby player isn't easy, she said, but worth it to reach her goals.

"I think that one challenge of residency is the monotony of the days sometimes," Canett said. "Sometimes you get stuck in going through the motions of training, lifting, training. I think that our coaching staff does a good job of trying to mix things up and keep it fun at practice to keep us on our toes in a good way. It's also our job to be in the right headspace, when you can recognize you're starting to go through the motions you have to find something to focus in on and work toward it and that usually helps."

One of those goals is to continue to make USA Women's Rugby rosters and she will continue to compete for her country later this month as she named to the 2019 U.S. Pan American Games Women's Sevens roster that will compete in Lima, Peru.

"It is pretty wild to think that I'm playing with and against some of the people that I looked up to when I first started playing in 2011," Canett said. "The first 7s camp that I went to was in 2014. It was kind of how the Hawkeye program is now because there was a group of us younger girls there, but we would only work with the senior girls in some of the sessions. "The girls that I was trying to impress in 2014 are some of my best friends now and I'm really grateful for the friendship that we have."

Canett said she realizes what she's accomplished so far.

"It's crazy, because I don't usually take time to reflect on what I have accomplished, but this has helped me put into perspective all that I've done," she said. "It really just feels good to know that the work I've been putting in for so long is paying off and I'm still having just as much fun if not more."

"Right now I'm just living my dream and enjoying each second that I get to play the game I love. I would tell young athletes to fight for your dream no matter what anyone else says. In the end, it's up to you to make your dreams come to life."

Canett said she would thank her family - her mom, dad, grandma and little sister for helping her get to this level of rugby.

Kayla Canett runs at a defender from France during a World Rugby Sevens Series match.

"They believe in me when I don't believe in myself," she said. "They are my biggest fans no matter the result and keep me grounded. Another thank you to Craig and Marin Pinnell who were my high school coaches. They're the ones that helped me fall in love with the sport and gave me all the tools and freedom to be the player I wanted to be."

"To all my teammates and coaches from Fallbrook, Penn State, USA U20s, and all the other club teams I've played for thanks for pushing me to be my best while having a blast doing so."

For more information on USA Women's Rugby, visit http://www.usarugby.org.

For more information on the Pan American Games, visit http://www.lima2019.pe/en.

Jeff Pack can be reached by email at jpack@reedermedia.com.