Fallbrook resident finishes first among UTV drivers at Del Mar Fair

Fallbrook driver Sean Backus drove this 2016 Polaris UTV and had the fastest first run of the Del Mar Arena drivers June 22.

Sean Backus has competed in off-road racing but did not compete in utility task vehicle competition prior to the June 22 race. The race was part of the San Diego County Fair, and the Fallbrook driver finished first among the UTV drivers in his first run.

"Super proud," Backus said. "Super surprised."

The UTV competition utilizes timed runs, and each driver had one run in the early afternoon and one run in the late afternoon. Backus completed his first run in 37.347 seconds. Vista driver Casey Sims had the second-fastest time of 37.844 seconds.

"That was good. We were concerned about the shocks," Backus said.

Backus, who was born at Fallbrook Hospital in 1989 and lived in Fallbrook until his family moved to Carlsbad in 2006, returned to Fallbrook in September. He had been living in Arizona.

"Now we're back in Fallbrook," Backus said.

The move to Fallbrook had been the previous time Backus had used the UTV. Backus has had the 2016 Polaris for approximately 1 1/2 years.

Although Backus had driven the UTV he had not previously raced it. "I'm used to trophy truck and desert stuff," he said.

Backus had no advance plans to race at the Del Mar Arena. "Actually it was kind of random that we came here," he said. "A buddy of mine said come on out and compete."

His second run took 36.004 seconds. "The second run was faster than my first, but I just can't get the car to pivot on the first corner," Backus said.

Sims had the only faster run of the day, taking 35.605 seconds during the late afternoon session. Backus has a two-seat UTV, although he didn't have a co-driver. Sims drove a one-seat vehicle. "That car is so narrow," Backus said.

The drivers also had two runs June 23, but Backus was not able to be in Del Mar that day. The faster run each day was combined to determine the drivers' times for places, and since Backus did not run on the second day he did not place. Sims had a run of 35.186 seconds June 23 and won the class with a combined time of 70.791 seconds.