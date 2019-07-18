Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Fall enrollment opens with new programs, new options

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 7/19/2019 at 3:05am

Palomar College's fall semester starts Aug. 19.

SAN MARCOS – The fall semester arrives next month at Palomar College with a variety of new course offerings for students. Enrollment is open now and will continue through the start of classes Monday, Aug. 19.

Among the fresh offerings are child development teacher and EMT-basic courses, which prepare students for required certifications in one semester. There are also two dozen programs that can be completed in a year – many with online options.

For students interested in programs that lead directly to careers or professional certifications, the college will launch the following new c...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2019 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2019

Rendered 07/19/2019 08:33