Fall enrollment opens with new programs, new options

SAN MARCOS – The fall semester arrives next month at Palomar College with a variety of new course offerings for students. Enrollment is open now and will continue through the start of classes Monday, Aug. 19.

Among the fresh offerings are child development teacher and EMT-basic courses, which prepare students for required certifications in one semester. There are also two dozen programs that can be completed in a year – many with online options.

For students interested in programs that lead directly to careers or professional certifications, the college will launch the following new c...