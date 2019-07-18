Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Fire prevention talks can be arranged

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 7/19/2019 at 1:15am



FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook FireSafe Council members are available to make a fire prevention presentation to any neighborhood, civic, charity, religious or homeowners association group. The presentation takes about a half-hour, with as much additional time as needed for questions.

To make an appointment for a presentation, leave a message at (760) 468-0550 and calls will be promptly returned.

Submitted by the Fallbrook FireSafe Council.





 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2019 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2019

Rendered 07/19/2019 01:18