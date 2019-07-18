Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Howards to celebrate 25th anniversary

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 7/19/2019 at 1:21am

Spencer and Michele Howard

FALLBROOK – Spencer and Michele Howard will be celebrating their 25th wedding anniversary July 23. The wedding took place in Parker, Arizona on three pontoon boats in the middle of the Colorado River in 110 degrees (dry heat). They then enjoyed lunch, dancing and boating with friends and family at Sports Valley Restaurant which is no longer there. What a wedding and memory.

The Howards then moved from Redondo Beach to Fallbrook and love all the new friends they have made and the community. "We love Fallbrook and Bonsall, and the Village News!" they said.

Submitted by Michele Howard.


 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2019 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2019

Rendered 07/19/2019 01:22