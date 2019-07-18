Howards to celebrate 25th anniversary

FALLBROOK – Spencer and Michele Howard will be celebrating their 25th wedding anniversary July 23. The wedding took place in Parker, Arizona on three pontoon boats in the middle of the Colorado River in 110 degrees (dry heat). They then enjoyed lunch, dancing and boating with friends and family at Sports Valley Restaurant which is no longer there. What a wedding and memory.

The Howards then moved from Redondo Beach to Fallbrook and love all the new friends they have made and the community. "We love Fallbrook and Bonsall, and the Village News!" they said.

Submitted by Michele Howard.