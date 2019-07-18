Maria De Jesus Rios died July 11, 2019, due to the unexpected illness of colon cancer. Maria was born Oct. 22, 1953, in Mexicali, Baja California and moved to Calexico, California. There she met her husband Gustavo Rios and gave birth to four children.

She later moved to Fallbrook in 1989 along with her family and studied at Summit Bible College, earning her associate's degree at Palomar College.

Known as Chey, a nickname given to her by close family members, she became a workaholic and worked as a caregiver for the elderly and devoted her life to God. Maria also devoted her heart and time to those she loved, knew and enjoyed helping people in need. For a while she worked at the Child Development Center in Fallbrook, helping teach and care for children and attended church regularly at Mas Que Vencedores in Fallbrook.

Maria loved spending time with her family, grandkids and her three great-grandchildren. She spread her hospitality and loving heart to everyone she cared about and loved. She was a good wife, mother and sister to those who knew her and was loved by her whole family, friends and community. She will be forever missed and never forgotten.

Maria is preceded in death by her mother, Socorro Juarez; her father, Luis Juarez; her brother, Jose Luis Juarez, and her husband, Gustavo Rios. Her memories and caring will be remembered by her 10 siblings, her four children, 17 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

Services will be held at Berry-Bell and Hall Mortuary, and burial will be at the Masonic Cemetery. The viewing will be Wednesday, July 24, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., and the burial will take place Thursday, July 25.