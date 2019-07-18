Real Estate Round-Up: Dog Days of Summer

Here we are, once again, in the dog days of summer. For many of us, this means a time to relax and reconnect with our families and friends, maybe travel or take on a new project. I always thought the term referred to the way my two dogs get to spend all their days, relaxing in the sun and simply chilling, waiting for Chris or me to come home and play with them.

The term, however, refers to the period when our Sun occupies the same region as Sirius, the brightest star in the sky, currently. Sirius is part of the constellation Canis Major, aka the “Greater Dog.” By association, Sirius is called the Dog Star.

Dog days are hot days because during them the Earth’s position and tilt allow the Sun’s rays to strike Earth at a more direct angle. Temperatures soar, we wilt. So even though I just discovered the true meaning of the dog days, apparently my thought that it related to relaxing and chilling out is right on.

In real estate, these next few months fit right in. The market seems to relax a bit and gives everyone time to catch their breath and reset for the final quarter of the year. If you’re currently selling your home, it can feel unnerving. Where did all the buyers go?

They’re still out there, just taking things at a slower pace, just like the dog days of summer implies. Realtors too, are taking some time to relax and recharge. I know you all think we work all the time, but even a machine needs time to cool down, every now and then.

What can a seller do right now to not stress out? First, know the facts; 42 to 45% of the year’s home sales are completed in the months of April through July. August and September produce only 15-18% of the sales. It’s not your home; all homes are having fewer showings. Secondly, when you do have a showing, realize that this buyer is serious. Instead of relaxing and chilling, they are trying to find a home to buy. Thirdly, take advantage of this slower market and spruce things up around your home.

If you are planning on selling your home, now is a great time to hire your Realtor. An experienced Realtor will help you get your home ready for sale. When you list with Murphy and Murphy Southern California Realty, we recommend that you have a professional home inspection and pest inspection performed. Now’s the time to make those repairs, treat those pests, and do some upgrades. We will help you with the staging of your property, which may include removing some clutter. The dog days of summer allow you to move through these activities methodically and logically, which will relieve future stress from the selling process.

Real estate, like life, has its ebbs and flows. Don’t stress, do what you can, relax, and enjoy the ride.

