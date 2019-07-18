Rose Ann Palculich died peacefully Saturday, June 22, 2019. Rose was born Jan. 6, 1924, in North Brunswick, New Jersey. She was the fifth of eight children born to the late Nicola Mondi and Francesca Scibilia.

Rose was a homemaker for most of her life. She devoted her later years to volunteerism. Rose loved working at the Fallbrook Food Pantry, St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Church, Fallbrook Senior Center, Fallbrook Gem and Mineral Society and the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1924 where she was famous for her Mama Rosa’s meatballs.

Rose was preceded in death by her husband Michael A. Palculich in 1998 and her grandson Michael A. Palculich in 1991. She is survived by her two sons, Mick Palculich and his wife Gina, Joseph Palculich and his significant other Marie Warne.

She leaves behind one granddaughter, Jeannie Palculich Bucher, and her husband, Stephen Bucher. Also surviving are her two brothers, Dominick Mondi and his wife Grace of Delaware, and Anthony Mondi and his wife Blanche of New Jersey. Rose was close to her daughter-in-law’s family who referred to her as Grandma Rose.

She will be missed by all who knew her, her many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Mass will be celebrated Saturday, July 20, at St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Church in Fallbrook. A celebration of life will follow at the VFW Post 1924 in Fallbrook. In lieu of flowers, a contribution in memory of Rose Palculich can be made to the Fallbrook Food Pantry.