Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Rose Ann Palculich

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 7/19/2019 at 2:04am

Rose Ann Palculich died peacefully Saturday, June 22, 2019. Rose was born Jan. 6, 1924, in North Brunswick, New Jersey. She was the fifth of eight children born to the late Nicola Mondi and Francesca Scibilia.

Rose was a homemaker for most of her life. She devoted her later years to volunteerism. Rose loved working at the Fallbrook Food Pantry, St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Church, Fallbrook Senior Center, Fallbrook Gem and Mineral Society and the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1924 where she was famous for her Mama Rosa’s meatballs.

Rose was preceded in death by her husband Michael A. Palculich in 1998 and her grandson Michael A. Palculich in 1991. She is survived by her two sons, Mick Palculich and his wife Gina, Joseph Palculich and his significant other Marie Warne.

She leaves behind one granddaughter, Jeannie Palculich Bucher, and her husband, Stephen Bucher. Also surviving are her two brothers, Dominick Mondi and his wife Grace of Delaware, and Anthony Mondi and his wife Blanche of New Jersey. Rose was close to her daughter-in-law’s family who referred to her as Grandma Rose.

She will be missed by all who knew her, her many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Mass will be celebrated Saturday, July 20, at St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Church in Fallbrook. A celebration of life will follow at the VFW Post 1924 in Fallbrook. In lieu of flowers, a contribution in memory of Rose Palculich can be made to the Fallbrook Food Pantry.

 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2019 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2019

Rendered 07/19/2019 10:56