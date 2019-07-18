Sandy Becker died peacefully at her home July 3, 2019, after battling cancer for the last year. She was a strong, creative and inspiring woman, and she impacted the lives of many throughout her 79 years. Everyone who knew Sandy was blessed by her willingness to tirelessly give of herself, and she will be tremendously missed by all.

Sandy was born in San Francisco and graduated from high school in Detroit. She met the love of her life, Peter, after he was assigned as a special agent to the Detroit office, where Sandy also worked. After starting their family, they settled in Orange County.

Peter and Sandy were world travelers and visited every corner of the globe. Sandy was interested in art, photography and theater throughout her life.

After retirement, Peter and Sandy moved to Fallbrook, and they became active in the community, developing a wide network of friends. Sandy served as president of the Fallbrook Women’s Club, Encore Club, Newcomers Club and PEO.

Sandy leaves behind her husband of 55 years, Peter; her children, Erick and Terren, and her grandchildren, Andrew, Natalie, Annelise and Danielle. Services will be held July 27, at noon at St. Peter the Apostle Church in Fallbrook, with a reception to follow at the church hall.

Donations may be made to The Elizabeth Hospice, https://elizabethhospice.org, in lieu of flowers.