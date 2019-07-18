Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Village News

Fallbrook Propane Gas Company seeks junior artists

 
Last updated 7/19/2019 at 3:50am

Winners of the 2018 "Honoring Our America Heroes" art competition display their art.

FALLBROOK – The third annual "Honoring Our American Heroes" art competition is calling all junior artists in the community to create a "patriotic themed work of art honoring our military, first responders and our country."

In keeping with the theme of the competition, organizers have renamed the competition "Celebrating America." Fallbrook Propane Gas Company continues to be the sponsor.

The junior art competition is open to prekindergarten through eighth-grade students. Prekindergarten to first-grade students will compete against each other, second to fourth grade will compete against e...



Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

