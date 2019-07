A gerenuk stops for a drink of water in the Linyanti swamp area which is north of the Okavango Delta in Botswana in Africa. Gerenuks are grazers and will stand on their hind legs to allow them to reach high branches for food.

Village New photographer Christine Rinaldi recently took a two-week trip to Africa and agreed to share a few of the many photos she took on her trip.

