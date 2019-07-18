Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By Elizabeth Youngman-Westphal
Special to The Village News 

Rock of Ages

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 7/19/2019 at 3:45am

Photos by Ken Jacques

Rory Gilbert onstage plays Drew in "Rock of Ages."

"Rock of Ages" chews up the dream and spits back drugs, sex and rock'n'roll.

Now playing at the Cygnet Theater in Old Town San Diego "Rock of Ages" is a re-enactment of what can happen when two naïve youths try to make it big in the Los Angeles music business.

With Lonny, played by Victor E. Chan, as narrator, the audience is introduced to the players and their stories. Chan's musicality is captured in wry smiles as he lures the spectators into the performance.

"Rock of Ages" takes no prisoners. Ruthless and self-serving, it is the music industry as it annihilates the millions of wannab...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2019 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2019