"Rock of Ages" chews up the dream and spits back drugs, sex and rock'n'roll.

Now playing at the Cygnet Theater in Old Town San Diego "Rock of Ages" is a re-enactment of what can happen when two naïve youths try to make it big in the Los Angeles music business.

With Lonny, played by Victor E. Chan, as narrator, the audience is introduced to the players and their stories. Chan's musicality is captured in wry smiles as he lures the spectators into the performance.

"Rock of Ages" takes no prisoners. Ruthless and self-serving, it is the music industry as it annihilates the millions of wannab...