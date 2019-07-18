Take 'Another Roll of the Dice'

By Elizabeth Youngman Westphal Special to The Village News

Filled with colorful Runyonesque slang, "Another Roll of the Dice" opened to a full house Saturday, July 13, in Solana Beach.

North Coast Repertory presented the world premiere of this imaginative creation by Mark Saltzman, who was in attendance on opening night.

Saltzman's distinguished career started in New York working with Jim Henson. While garnering seven Emmy's for his work on the Public Broadcasting Service series, "Sesame Street," he was also writing for Soho Rep theater company in New York City.

Fast forward: recently a Damon Runyon Estate spokesperson reached out to Saltzman to...