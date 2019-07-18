Avo Aesthetics celebrates grand opening

Nurse practitioner Melissa Staricka and Dr. Kelly O'Neil pose outside of the Avo Aesthetics Med Spa in Bonsall.

BONSALL – Avo Aesthetics Med Spa celebrated their grand opening with a ribbon-cutting ceremony Friday, June 14. The spa is located in River Village in the center of Bonsall next to Z Cafe.

Nurse practitioner Melissa Staricka, Dr. Kelly O'Neil, family and Bonsall Chamber of Commerce board members participate in a ribbon-cutting ceremony at Avo Aesthetics Med Spa in Bonsall.

Avo Aesthetics Med Spa was started by nurse practitioner Melissa Staricka and Dr. Kelly O'Neil. Staricka said her love for aesthetics began with her own dermatological issues as a young adult. She obtained a master's degree and graduated from the University of Washington. As a board certified nurse practitioner, she has extensive medical knowledge and experience in emergency room, urgent care, family practice settings dermatology and aesthetics. She continues to expand her abilities and knowledge through many certification programs for medical aesthetics and laser skin treatments.

Avo Aesthetics Med Spa builds upon the previous massage therapy and esthetician offerings of Spallure Day Spa to provide medical services such as Botox, fillers and microneedling. The addition of Venus Concept's Venus Versa brings laser and body contouring options to guests.

Submitted by Bonsall Chamber of Commerce.