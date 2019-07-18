Palomar Health, Graybill Medical Group execute a letter of intent to pursue affiliation

ESCONDIDO – The boards of directors at Palomar Health and Graybill Medical Group have agreed to execute a letter of intent to negotiate an affiliation agreement between the two entities that would integrate Graybill Medical Group into Palomar Health.

Palomar Health is a renowned healthcare system providing high-quality medical care to the residents of North San Diego County since 1950.

“The level of care combined with the core values of both organizations is an outstanding fit for our communities in and around Northern San Diego,” Floyd Farley, CEO of Graybill Medical Group, said. ...