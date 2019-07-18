County approves sidewalk improvement contract

The San Diego County Board of Supervisors authorized the advertisement for bid and subsequent award of a contract to remove and replace damaged sidewalks, curbs and gutters.

The supervisors’ 5-0 vote July 10 authorizes the director of the county’s Department of Purchasing and Contracting to take the necessary actions to advertise and award a contract while designating the director of the county’s Department of Public Works as the county officer responsible for administering the contract. The supervisors also found the repair and replacement work categorically exempt from the Californ...