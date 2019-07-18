County has $703K in refunds to return

SAN DIEGO – It’s the most wonderful time of the year for San Diego County Treasurer-Tax Collector Dan McAllister: refund season. The treasurer-tax collector’s office is trying to reunite $703,000 in county refunds with its rightful owners. Residents can see if their name is on the list at http://www.sdttc.com.

“Most of the time, we’re collecting money from San Diegans,” McAllister said. “We love summer when we can give it back and put a little extra vacation cash in people’s pockets. I feel like Robin Hood.”

The treasurer-tax collector’s office has 1,928 refunds broken into two lists – countywide unclaimed money and unclaimed property tax refunds.

If a resident finds they are owed money, follow the instructions on the county website to file a refund claim by Sept. 6, before the money is rolled into the county’s general fund. Email the claim to refunds@sdcounty.ca.gov.

“In the past, sadly, most refunds were never claimed,” McAllister said. “So we’re trying a new strategy to let people know about this money. For the first time, we’re mailing 2,407 postcards to people who may be owed a refund, encouraging them to file a claim through our website.”

While at http://www.sdttc.com, anyone can sign up to receive emails when new unclaimed money lists are posted.

Every year, the treasure-tax collector’s office said they make a strong effort to reunite San Diegans with money they have overpaid on taxes or fees. In the past five years, the office has refunded nearly $480,000.

According to current state laws, countywide money that is unclaimed for three years and property tax refunds that are unclaimed for four years must be turned over to the county’s general fund. This year, the office has unclaimed refunds totaling $703,000. Unclaimed property tax refunds make up $290,000 of that amount, and $413,000 is from other county departments.

The smallest refund amount available is $10, and the largest refund amount is $14,333.79, owed to the heirs of Mary Stone.

Submitted by San Diego County Treasurer-Tax Collector’s Office.