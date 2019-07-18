FAA announces The Gallery July show winners

"Whale Tale" by Robin Lynn is in acrylic and oil.

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Art Association announces the winners of the July art show at The Gallery, 127 N. Main Street, in Fallbrook. The show runs through July 21.

This month's first place show winners are "Whale Tale" by Robin Lynn in acrylic and oil; "Willow" by Carol Reardon in pastel; "Dreaming of Painted Ladies" by Jan Carre in mixed media; "Michael" by Anne Youngblood in water media; "Asleep at the wheel" by Louis Nidorf in digital and "Zen Fox" by Maria Serrano in photo on canvas.

The Gallery will host the Fallbrook Propane Gas Company's "Honoring our Heroes" fine art show in Aug...