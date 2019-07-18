Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Fallbrook Art Association artist wins award

 
Last updated 7/19/2019 at 4:27am

"Said the Raven to the Crow" by Bonnie Rinier wins third place in the San Diego Watercolor Society's July show.

FALLBROOK – Bonnie Rinier has won third place in the San Diego Watercolor Society's highly competitive July member show, "Fruitful Directions."

"I love the textural effect – it almost looks like the first layer of fiberglass. I wish there was a strong red berry in front of the crow. The space feels like Andrew Wyeth's painting 'Christina's World.' Unfortunately, the way this painting is framed, the tail is cropped off which cuts the painting in half," acclaimed juror Chuck McPherson said of the work, titled "Said the Raven to the Crow."

