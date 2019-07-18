Flag Day event benefits seniors and veterans

Miss Fallbrook Second Princess Lupita Hernandez, center, awards the Most Patriotic guests, Miriam Key, left, and Hanh DeMore at the fifth annual Flag Day Fundraiser, June 9.

FALLBROOK – The fifth annual Flag Day Fundraiser was hosted by the Fallbrook Senior Center and Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1924 in conjunction with Silvergate Retirement Residence, June 9. Fallbrook Senior Center Special Projects Manager Phyllis Sweeney created the fundraiser which benefits the center's Home-Delivered Meals Program for local home-bound seniors. For the last two years, VFW Post 1924 Auxiliary President Deb Bottomley has been involved and the event also benefits the Veterans Relief Fund.

They said they were fortunate this past Flag Day to have news station KUSI-TV visit...