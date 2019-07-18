Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Mahjong involves friends and fun

 
Last updated 7/19/2019 at 4:35am

Araxy Moosa presents the first place prize of $50 to Sue Dean after the Fallbrook Woman's Club mahjong event.

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Woman's Club held "An Afternoon of Mahjong with Friends," June 28, at the Fallbrook Woman's Clubhouse. For an entrance fee of $20, each person was entered in a game of mahjong to visit with friends and have lunch.

The event was organized by Lee Johnson, with assistance from Araxy Moosa and Alice LaBonte-Hsu. Lunch was provided by Sharon Stika and Kathy Simmons.

The Fallbrook Woman's Club hosts two mahjong events each year with proceeds going to local charities.

For additional information, visit www.fallbrookwomansclub.org.

Submitted by the Fallbrook Woman's Clu...



