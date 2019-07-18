Mahjong involves friends and fun

Araxy Moosa presents the first place prize of $50 to Sue Dean after the Fallbrook Woman's Club mahjong event.

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Woman's Club held "An Afternoon of Mahjong with Friends," June 28, at the Fallbrook Woman's Clubhouse. For an entrance fee of $20, each person was entered in a game of mahjong to visit with friends and have lunch.

The event was organized by Lee Johnson, with assistance from Araxy Moosa and Alice LaBonte-Hsu. Lunch was provided by Sharon Stika and Kathy Simmons.

The Fallbrook Woman's Club hosts two mahjong events each year with proceeds going to local charities.

For additional information, visit www.fallbrookwomansclub.org.

