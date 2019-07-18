More mail theft victims come forward

Fallbrook residents have come forward with more accounts of mail theft from the drop off bins at the Fallbrook Post Office.

Checks are being stolen out of the blue bins, washed and cashed for much more than they are initially written.

Allen Raymond had several checks stolen out of the blue drop off boxes. Raymond was balancing his checkbook when he noticed that the $19 check he had written to National Geographic had been cashed for $4,008 to “Jonathan A. Vargas” using his forged signature.

“The bank manager and I were chatting, and she said the way they do it, evidently, is they go...