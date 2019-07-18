Rescue traffic collision reported in Rainbow

RAINBOW - According to North County Fire Protection District, personnel were at the scene of a rescue traffic collision involving a large truck and a passenger vehicle on Old Highway 395 and Rainbow Valley Boulevard just after 5 p.m. Tuesday, July 23.

According to photos posted on social media, the accident seems to have involved a semi hauler and a smaller vehicle, and the accident sparked a fire on a nearby hillside.

Traffic was expected to be delayed on Interstate 15 and Highway 395 for up to 2 hours.

No further information was made available.