Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By Village News Staff 

Rescue traffic collision reported in Rainbow

 
Last updated 7/23/2019 at 5:26pm



RAINBOW - According to North County Fire Protection District, personnel were at the scene of a rescue traffic collision involving a large truck and a passenger vehicle on Old Highway 395 and Rainbow Valley Boulevard just after 5 p.m. Tuesday, July 23.

According to photos posted on social media, the accident seems to have involved a semi hauler and a smaller vehicle, and the accident sparked a fire on a nearby hillside.

Traffic was expected to be delayed on Interstate 15 and Highway 395 for up to 2 hours.

No further information was made available.



 
