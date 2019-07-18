Sisters take top two FFA awards

The supreme grand champion market beef animal at the San Diego County Fair's market livestock competition was raised by Delana Sehnert.

The 17-year-old Sehnert, who is affiliated with Fallbrook High School's Future Farmers of America chapter and completed her junior year at Fallbrook High School last month, named her animal Ralph. The Maine cross steer weighed 1,280 pounds on the fair scales and was 17 months old when brought to the fair, June 24.

"While I was raising him, I never really thought about winning it," Sehnert said. "I was trying to have fun this year and do the best that I co...