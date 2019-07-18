Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

By City News Service 

Teen dies when car goes off I-15, hits tree

 
Last updated 7/21/2019 at 3:26pm

North County Fire Protection District

A medi-vac helicopter lands on northbound Interstate 15 on Sunday, July 21 following a single car accident that reportedly claimed the life of one of the motorists.

SAN DIEGO - A 17-year-old boy died Sunday, July 21 when the sedan he was driving went off the I-15 North freeway and crashed into a tree, the North County Fire Protection District said.

The boy was declared dead at the scene and his male passenger was taken by Mercy Air helicopter to Palomar Hospital with moderate injuries, said the fire district's Public Information Officer John Choi.

The accident happened in the Fallbrook area at 12:41 p.m. Sunday and the freeway was shut down by the California Highway Patrol to allow the helicopter to land on the freeway and then carry the injured passenger to the hospital.

Traffic on the freeway resumed at 1:30 p.m.


 
