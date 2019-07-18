Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

By City News Service 

Shark sighted again off the coast of Del Mar

 
Last updated 7/24/2019 at 5:06pm



DEL MAR - For a third day in a row, a roughly 6-foot shark -- believed to be a juvenile great white -- was spotted off the coast of Del Mar on Wednesday, July 24, a city official said.

The shark was seen breaching the surface of the water about 400 yards offshore of Seagrove Park about 10 a.m., Del Mar Deputy Lifeguard Chief Mark Rathsam said.

Similar sightings also occurred Monday and Tuesday, one in the same general vicinity and the other a half-mile or so to the north, Rathsam said.

Though the shark or sharks seen cruising in the area this week have displayed no aggressive behavior, the city posted advisory signs alerting the public to their possible continued presence as a precaution.

 
