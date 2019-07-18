Fallbrook Seniors Golfers Group is accepting new members
FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Seniors Golf Group is looking for men who are over 50 years of age and like to play golf on a weekly basis. The group plays every Tuesday morning on 15 to 20 different courses in the area. They also offer a spring getaway, a fall getaway and a Christmas party.
It is as much a social club as a golf club, club leaders said. For more information, call Ed Erzen at (760) 728-3960.
Submitted by Fallbrook Seniors Golf Group.
