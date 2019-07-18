Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Registration is open for Fallbrook Pop Warner Football U10 team

 
Last updated 7/19/2019 at 2:26am

Rolando Uresti, left, president of Fallbrook Pop Warner League, receives a sponsorship check from Michael McGuire, a representative of Fallbrook Vintage Car Club, with Jason Plouvier, equipment manager of Fallbrook Pop Warner.

FALLBROOK – Fallbrook Pop Warner Football and Cheer has closed most of their team registration except for one team. The U10 team is still looking for four more 9- or 10-year-old athletes to complete the required 16 players required to field a team this season.

"We want every child to get to play and we will do everything we can to get four more players for this one team, so please reach out if you have any questions at president@fallbrookpopwarner.org. We can assist with rides and don't let money stop you either, we have scholarships to help. Let's just fill this team," Rolando Uresti, president of Fallbrook Pop Warner League, said.

Pop Warner football players Lucas Uresti, Vince Mendez, Nico Cherevchenko, John Urestiand and James Jones pose for a photo with league president Rolando Uresti as he receives a sponsorship check from Michael McGuire, center, a representative of Fallbrook Vintage Car Club with equipment manager Jason Plouvier.

Equipment issue and an event at the Wave in Vista will wrap up the summer before athletes take the practice fields at Potter Jr. High School, Aug. 1, in Fallbrook.

The Fallbrook Pop Warner league is accepting sponsors for the 2019 season, as the Fallbrook Vintage Car Club did who came in at the Warrior level, the league's highest level of sponsorship for the second season in a row.

Michael McGuire, Fallbrook Vintage Car club representative, presented Fallbrook Pop Warner with their donation Sunday, July 7, at Potter Jr. High School and allowed the league to use his 1935 Graham for a photoshoot showcasing some of the league's athletes.

"It is a pleasure to help the Fallbrook youth of FPW with funds to assist with upgrading safety gear, like tackling pads. We love to support Fallbook's youth, especially since our son once played Pop Warner years ago," McGuire said.

Follow the Fallbrook Pop Warner season on their Facebook page at http://www.facebook.com/FallbrookPopWarner.

Submitted by Fallbrook Pop Warner.

 
