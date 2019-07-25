Collaborative starting for early childhood educators and caregivers

FALLBROOK – Paul and Diane Garrett, Founders of the BetterWorld Trust, along with their creative team have developed the Fallbrook Early Childhood Education Collaborative for educators and caregivers.

Their passion “that every child be given the opportunity and best chance to have a happy and productive life” is the driving force behind this collaboration.

They would like to personally invite preschool teachers, early childhood educators, in-home licensed daycare providers, loving family member/friend or others providing care for preschool aged children to attend one of their ongoing quarterly meetings, as well as taking part in their Four-Part Professional Series beginning in August.

Information will be presented at these sessions that will help professional educators and caregivers recharge their batteries, including steps they can take to help enrich the environment and engage the young minds they serve.

Additional information on how to best offer support to parents in their efforts at home will be an important focus as well. The Garrett's are truly excited to share this opportunity and journey. Space is limited, so anyone interested should reserve their spot now.

For more information, to obtain a calendar and enroll in one of the upcoming meetings or events, contact Cari Zamora at czamora@betterworldtrust.org.