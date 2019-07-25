Dave Aranda-Richards to speak on 'The Gift of a Handicap'

Dave Aranda-Richards, an ordained evangelist and author, is the featured speaker at the next FallbrooK Aglow – Lighthouse Chapter meeting.

FALLBROOK – "The Gift of a Handicap" is the topic of Fallbrook's Aglow – Lighthouse Chapter's July 27 meeting from 10 a.m. to noon in Snider's Hall at Living Waters Christian Fellowship with featured speakers Dave Aranda-Richards, an ordained evangelist and author.

Aranda-Richards, who ministers to hundreds on social media platforms for persons with stroke, traumatic brain injury, multiple sclerosis, cerebral palsy, ALS and others, suffered a massive brain hemorrhagic stroke Jan. 1, 2014, which left his right-side paralyzed.

Before the stroke, the former TV and motion picture actor brought to life Charles Haddon Spurgeon, an 1800s preacher known to ministers of all denominations as "The Prince of Preachers," in Christian and secular venues across the nation for 16 years. He was scheduled to preach in Georgia and Connecticut in 2014 when the stroke occurred.

"At first I didn't look at my stroke as a gift and begged God to remove it," he said.

Chapter president Carol Cosgrove said that, "Dave's newest book, '27 Insights Into The Book of Revelation,' just released July 17, will be available. We invite the public to this free event.

"There is plenty of room for persons in wheelchairs and their care-givers to see and hear this moving dissertation," Cosgrove said.

