Fallbrook Climate Action Team to show new documentary

"Paris to Pittsburgh," a new documentary that looks at the local impact of climate change, will be shown at the Fallbrook Library, July 30.

FALLBROOK – Fallbrook Climate Action Team will show the documentary, "Paris to Pittsburgh," at the Fallbrook Library Community Room Tuesday, July 30, at 6:15 p.m. The new documentary looks at the local impact of climate change on small and large cities in America. The library is located at 124 S. Mission Road in Fallbrook.

Emmy and Golden Globe Award-winning actress and activist Rachel Brosnahan, star of the hit series, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel," narrates "Paris to Pittsburgh."

Brosnahan said, "'Paris to Pittsburgh' shines a light on the many forgotten communities and people who have been affected by climate change in our country, as well as solutions for how we can fight back and reduce our carbon footprint. I'm proud to be part of this poignant and powerful documentary and admire the proactive approach Bloomberg Philanthropies has taken with this project and this issue; we need meaningful change."

Michael R. Bloomberg, United Nations Special Envoy for Climate Action, said, "The American government may have pulled out of the Paris Agreement, but the American people are committed to its goals, and there is nothing Washington can do to stop us."

Fallbrook Climate Action Team is a local group of volunteers promoting discussion and action to mitigate the effects of climate change. The presentation is open to the public.

Submitted by Fallbrook Climate Action Team.