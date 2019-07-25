Fallbrook Historical Society to host Movie Night Fundraiser

FALLBROOK —The Fallbrook Historical Society is hosting a fundraising event Friday, Aug. 23, at the Historic Mission Theater. It will include a showing of Buster Keaton’s classic film “The General.”

William Pittenger was a Civil War hero who lived and died in Fallbrook. This film is based on Pittenger’s exploits, for which he was awarded the Congressional Medal of Honor. A scale model replica of “The General” will be on display as well as other related historic artifacts.

Come learn about Fallbrook history and support the Fallbrook Historical Society. Social hour starts at 6 p.m. Food, beer and wine are available. Movie tickets are $10 in advance, or $12 at the door. The movie starts at 7 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at info@fallbrookhistoricalsociety.com, http://www.themissiontheater.info or at Sun Realty, 431 S. Main Ave., in Fallbrook.

Submitted by Fallbrook Historical Society.