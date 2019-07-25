Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Fallbrook School of Arts student wins Best in Class at San Diego County Fair

 
Last updated 7/30/2019 at 12:55am

Katelyn Mathewson holds her paper mâché mask which won Best in Class at the San Diego Fair.

SAN DIEGO – Eighth grader Katelyn Mathewson won Best in Class for her paper mâché mask at the San Diego County Fair. Mathewson has won many awards over the years and has been taking classes at the Fallbrook School of the Arts with Marilee Ragland since she was in kindergarten.

Her mask was one of the 35 entries in the Creative Youth Exhibit which were created in Ragland's Art Expressions Classes. The Creative Youth Tent held 2,200 entries from San Diego County schools, organizations and individuals.

