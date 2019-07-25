FUESD announces program for nutritious breakfast and lunch

FALLBROOK — Fallbrook Union Elementary School District announced a 2019-2020 school year policy to serve nutritious breakfast and lunch meals every school day under the National School Lunch Program, School Breakfast Program and Afterschool Snack Program. Students are eligible for free or reduced-price meals if the household income is less than or equal to the federal guidelines.

FUESD also announced an amendment to its policy for serving meals to students in the National School Lunch and School Breakfast Programs for the 2019-20 school year. All students will be served breakfast and lunch at no charge at the following sites: William H. Frazier Elementary School, 1835 Gum Tree Lane; Fallbrook STEM Academy, 405 W. Fallbrook St .; James E. Potter Junior High, 1743 Reche Rd .; Santa Margarita Leadership Academy, 400 W Elder St..

For children at the other schools, applications are available at http://www.fuesd.org, at the nearest school site or at the child nutrition office located at 409 W. Fallbrook St. For a simple and secure method to apply, use the online application at http://www.lunchapplication.com/.

Households that want to apply for meal benefits must fill out one application for all children in the household and give it to the child nutrition office at 409 W. Fallbrook St. Households may turn in an application at any time during the school year.

For help filling out the application, contact Child Nutrition Services at (760) 731-4352. Child Nutrition will let parents know if their application is approved or denied for free or reduced-price meals.

For additional information, contact Carissa Iwamoto, Director of Child Nutrition Services, 409 W. Fallbrook St., (760) 731-4352 or ciwamoto@fuesd.org.

Submitted by Fallbrook Union Elementary School District.