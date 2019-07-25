Library hosts back-to-school Resource Fair, Aug. 1

FALLBROOK – As the Summer Reading Finale, the Fallbrook Library will host its annual back-to-school resource fair for families, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 1.

Many community groups will be in attendance to provide information about resources and services from community organizations that will be tabling at the event. In addition to information tables, there will be a Party Puppet People show at 10:30 a.m., followed by ice cream, face painting and balloon animals. Don’t miss this free educational and fun event.

The library is located at 124 S. Mission Road. For more information about the event, call (760) 731-4653.

Submitted by Friends of the Fallbrook Library.