Fallbrook Art Center opens new show

Over 40 regional artists and artisans are participating with their handmade works in the Find Magnified show.

FALLBROOK - The Find Magnified show and sale offers one-of-a kind, affordable Artful Gifts in a wide variety of media and styles including glass, wood, ceramics, jewelry, wearable art, mixed media, greeting cards and much more.

The show is open daily through Aug. 25, Monday through Saturday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sundays noon to 3 p.m. Please support community arts by visiting this show.

"Impressions: 40 Years Plus," paintings by Terry Lynn Hilacion, is also showing in The Salon and Lehmann Galleries through Aug. 25.

The show has continued to grow with many new artists added this year, show organizers said. Over 40 regional artists and artisans are participating with their handmade works. Admission is free.

The Fallbrook Art Center, open since 1996, is dedicated to providing a venue for arts exhibition and awareness that serves the communities of the region. The center provides access to visual art of the finest quality with related educational and interpretive programs. Fallbrook Art Center, a division of Fallbrook Arts Inc., is a nonprofit corporation.

For more information, go to http://www.fallbrookartcenter.org.

Submitted by Fallbrook Art Center.