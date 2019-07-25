'The Million Dollar Quartet' is not to be missed

It could have been a tent revival where men and women set aside their walkers and canes. They were standing and shaking without assistance.

All of the women followed along as they were told to "shake it, baby shake it," while the men bobbed their heads and snapped their fingers.

The years faded back to Dec. 4, 1956. Sixty-three years, four months and 10 days ago, in Memphis, Tennessee.

Excitement was high as Sam Phillips was waiting for Johnny Cash to stop by to sign his next recording contract.

Elvis was in town visiting family.

Carl Perkins was there at Sun for a recording session hoping for another hit to follow "Blue Suede Shoes."

A new kid was banging on the piano. From a hick town in Louisiana, Jerry Lee Lewis with his ragtag piano stylings was trying to break into the music business.

And so it happened on that magic night – when four of the music industry's top performers came together at the former auto parts store turned recording studio for one night only.

Dubbed "The Million Dollar Quartet" by Sam Phillips, the owner of Sun Records and recording studio, these four guys were legends in the music industry.

Brett Benowitz, left, performs as Carl Perkins with Mackenzie Leighton as bass player Brother Jay.

Brett Benowitz plays Carl Perkins. Walker Brinskele performs as Elvis Presley. Katie Sapper is Elvis's singer girlfriend Dyanne. Charles Evans Jr. plays Johnny Cash and Ben Van Diepen is Jerry Lee Lewis. Lance Arthur Smith plays Sam Phillips. Carl's band includes bass player Mackenzie Leighton as Brother Jay and Brian Dall as Fluke the drummer.

This is clearly the hottest show this season. A not to be missed production. Everything about this show is spot on. The costumes, sound, set, and the best part is it is less than 30 minutes away at the AVO Theater in Vista.

"Million Dollar Quartet" is playing Wednesday and Thursday at 7:30 p.m., Friday and Saturday at 8 p.m., Saturday matinee at 4 p.m. and Sunday matinee at 2 m.m until Sept. 1. There is a $5 senior discount. Lots of free parking around the theater at 303 Main Street in downtown Vista.

Ponce de Leon should have been looking in Vista for the fountain of youth. Do not miss the rock 'n' roll hit this season! This show is rated 10 out of 10.

