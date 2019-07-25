Affordable Health Screenings to come to Fallbrook

FALLBROOK – Residents living in and around Fallbrook can learn about their risk for cardiovascular disease, osteoporosis, diabetes and other chronic, serious conditions with affordable screenings by Life Line Screening. Zion Lutheran Church will host this community event, Aug. 7. The site is located at 1405 East Fallbrook St. in Fallbrook.

Screenings can check for the level of plaque buildup in arteries, related to risk for heart disease, stroke and overall vascular health; HDL and LDL cholesterol levels, diabetes risk, bone density as a risk for possible osteoporosis, kidney and thyroid function and more.

Screenings are affordable, convenient and accessible for wheelchairs and those with trouble walking. Free parking is also available.

Packages start at $149, but consultants will work with patients to create a package that is right for them based on their age and risk factors. Patients can also ask about the Wellness Gold Membership Program with allows customers to get all the screenings they need now, but pay $19.95 a month. Pre-registration is required. Call (877) 237-1287 or visit http://www.lifelinescreening.com.

Submitted by Life Line Screening.