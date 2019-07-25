Campaign aims to challenge the "silent epidemic" of youth suicide

FALLBROOK – Did you know that suicide is the second leading cause of death for the nation’s youth and second leading cause of death for ages 10-24 in California?

The hashtag #IWONTBESILENT is an awareness campaign by The Jason Foundation to raise the national conversation of the “silent epidemic” of youth suicide. The purpose of the campaign is to challenge those around them to learn the warning signs associated with suicide and help spread awareness of this terrible tragedy. Taking a few short minutes to challenge the people they know will help take some of the silence away from this “silent epidemic.”

The http://www.iwontbesilent.com website will offer suggestions on how people can help raise the national conversation of youth suicide prevention. The site provides users with ideas on how they can conduct an awareness campaign within their school, business, church or other organization. Materials are available for download. JFI also encourages those participating in the campaign to take pictures from the awareness event, and to display these pictures with others that have taken part in the challenge.

The Jason Foundation is a nationally recognized leader in youth suicide prevention and awareness and provides programs to all 50 states at no cost through their National Network of Affiliate Offices. More information can be found at http://www.jasonfoundation.com.

Submitted by The Jason Foundation.