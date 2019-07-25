Community Cleanup planned for Santa Margarita River Trail

Volunteers from the Fallbrook Beautification Alliance clean up the Santa Margarita Trail in the morning Saturday, July 27. More volunteers are needed for the project.

The Fallbrook Beautification Alliance is partnering with De Luz volunteers for a Community Cleanup project at the Santa Margarita River Trail from 9-11 a.m. Saturday, July 27.

According to FBA's Marta Donovan, roughly 15-20 volunteers are expected at the event, but more volunteers are welcome to participate.

"We also reached out to the Camp Pendleton volunteer coordinator to partner with our Marines," Donovan said. "And we received two volunteers.

"We are waiting for the total De Luz volunteers expected. Julie Annet, the designer of the new De Luz Beautiful signs, is leading a volunteer group to abate litter in De Luz after being inspired by our program," she said.

The goal of the alliance is a litter-free Fallbrook. The program consists of 20 zones covering 49 square miles, and each zone has a captain who will recruit volunteers and oversee cleanup efforts in their zone.

Volunteers commit to picking up a five-gallon bucket of litter a week in their neighborhoods. Safety vests, pickers, gloves and collection buckets are provided for the volunteers.

Donovan said the group is still looking for six zone captains, but so far, the group has collected 1,454 five-gallon bucket equivalents and have 74 volunteers.

In addition to the weekly cleanups in each zone, the group does a monthly group cleanup, which is why the group is headed to the Santa Margarita River Trail on Saturday.

Volunteers for Saturday's Community Cleanup are required to fill out a release form.

The group will meet at the small parking lot off Sandia Creek Road.

For more information on the group, visit http://www.fallbrookbeautification.org or call (760) 405-4054.

