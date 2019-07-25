Going with the flow with Tai Chi

Wendy Hammarstrom

Special to the Village News

For centuries, the Chinese have practiced the slow, dance-like movements of Tai Chi and Qi Gong (energy work) to maintain their mental and physical health. Tai Chi Chuan, known as an "internal" martial art, develops self-defense skills, including the use of traditional weapons such as swords, fans and staffs.

Tai Chi has always impressed me with its inherent wisdom: how best to deflect your opponent by moving in the same energy flow to overcome them, similar to other martial arts such as Aikido and Taekwondo.

Tai Chi Cao is practiced with more emphasis on health benefits, and that is what is seen throughout parks and town squares in China today.

I took my first Tai Chi class in 1975 in Philadelphia with the renowned Maggie Newman. I decided to take the class to get grounded and centered as it was an emotionally tumultuous time in my life. I was intrigued by the slow motion circular form, although I was a little uncomfortable with the pace, and my knees were hurting.

Several years later, when I became a dance major at Temple University, I discovered that was the style of moving I liked best. When Bradford Chien, a hearing and speaking challenged black belt from Taiwan graced our Philadelphia neighborhood with his White Crane Kung Fu instruction, I became totally immersed. In fact, he would tap on my window at 6 a.m. to begin our katas outside in the backyard.

Bradford Chien's style of Kung Fu, along with Tai Chi, Kenpo Karate, Taoist Animal Frolics and Hung Gar Kung Fu (and some Iyengar yoga) were the inspiration for my dance company, Agape Dancers. My other mentor, Jerry Fleischman, a Tai Chi Master in Philadelphia led outdoor classes at Independence Hall Park.

I am a big believer in floor and mat work and restorative yoga for centering and alignment. But sometimes we just want to move standing up. And unlike other forms of exercises, the circular movements are never forced, the muscles are relaxed rather than tensed, the joints are not fully extended or bent, and connective tissues are not stretched. I liked the feeling of being rooted and grounded with knees slightly bent, and yet aerial at the same time.

Inglis Carre teaches Tai Chi in Fallbrook and last April I observed Fallbrook's celebration of World Tai Chi and Qi Gong Day outside in the grass at the Community Center. Carre says that three years ago she ran into World Tai Chi Day's website when she was looking for and viewing Tai Chi and Kung Fu videos.

She said, "I thought that with the rich concentration of martial artists and fitness practitioners in this area, I would see lots of people doing their Tai Chi forms in parks and playgrounds on the last Saturday of April. (In Vista alone, there are over 40 martial arts schools). I started in Carlsbad and worked my way back to Fallbrook, doing the Beijing Short Form in parks with good visibility from the road. I didn't see anyone else doing this, and so I resolved to create a World Tai Chi Day celebration in Fallbrook, which I have done for two years."

Inglis is a member in good standing of NAMASTA, the North American Studio Alliance, which is a professional organization of mind-body health workers. As I watched the students from the White Dragon Martial Arts Dojo in Oceanside who were demonstrating at World Tai Chi Day in Fallbrook, I had to ask myself why I wasn't practicing Tai Chi.

When you practice Tai Chi, you are moving your chi or energy flow as well as balancing your chakras or energy centers.

Andrew Chacon, a student of White Dragon Martial Arts, participates in Fallbrook World Tai Chi and Chi Kung Day.

In addition to stress reduction and improved immune system functioning, other health benefits, backed by the results of studies by Harvard Medical School include: lowered blood pressure, improved cholesterol levels, easier weight loss, stress reduction, control or relief of back pain, and aiding in the management of chronic disease when used as an adjunct to standard medical therapies.

Harvard Women's Health Watch claims that Tai Chi could be the perfect activity for the rest of your life, as it helps to maintain strength, flexibility and balance. For those who are not able to stand, Tai Chi chair classes are available.

Wendy Hammarstrom has been practicing, teaching and writing about bodywork since 1976. Her book, "Circles of Healing, The Complete Guide to Healing with Massage and Yoga for Practitioners, Caregivers, Students and Clients" is available on Amazon or her website at http://www.circlesofhealingbook1.com.